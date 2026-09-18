VA announces Oct. 5 groundbreaking ceremony for new Junction City outpatient clinic

PRESS RELEASE

September 18, 2026

Junction City, KS - VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will host a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time for the future Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic at 2512 Rucker Road in Junction City. Guest arrival begins at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will mark the start of construction on a new facility designed to expand Veterans' access to VA health care across the Flint Hills region. The program is expected to bring together Veterans, VA leaders, invited federal and local officials, Fort Riley representatives and project partners for brief remarks, a ceremonial groundbreaking and official photographs.

The future clinic will be the largest outpatient clinic in the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. It will expand existing primary care and mental health spaces and will offer primary care, mental health, specialty care and ancillary services in a modern, energy-efficient setting.

"This groundbreaking will mark an important step toward bringing more VA care together in one location and serving Veterans closer to home," said Rudy Klopfer, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Executive Director "We look forward to recognizing this milestone with Veterans and the community partners helping build the future of care in the Flint Hills."

VA announced the lease signing for the new clinic in June 2026. Construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by winter 2028.

The clinic will continue to carry the name of Lt. Gen. Richard J. Seitz, a decorated Army leader who served for 37 years, settled in Junction City after retirement and remained closely connected to Fort Riley and the surrounding community. Congress designated the Junction City clinic in his honor in 2014.