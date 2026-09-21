VA Eastern Kansas encourages Veterans to get their annual flu shot

PRESS RELEASE

September 21, 2026

Topeka, KS - With the 2026 Flu Season underway, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is committed to keeping Veterans safe—providing flu shots at locations across Eastern Kansas to help prevent illness and promote wellness. These opportunities will be available September 21 through October 23, 2026.

Veterans may receive a flu vaccination at the following locations:

Leavenworth VA Medical Center

Building 94 — Volunteer Services

4101 S. 4th St. Trfy.

Leavenworth, KS 66048

Regular hours:

Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–1 p.m.

September 21–October 23

Extended hours:

Saturday, September 26, 7–11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 7, 3:30–6:30 p.m.

Topeka VA Medical Center

Drive-Through Clinic — Building 3, Circular Drive

2200 SW Gage Blvd.

Topeka, KS 66622

Regular hours:

Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–1 p.m.

September 21–October 23

The Topeka drive-through clinic will be closed Monday, October 12, for the holiday.

Extended drive-through hours:

Saturday, September 26, 7–11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 7, 3:30–6:30 p.m.

“Getting a flu shot is an important step Veterans can take to help protect themselves and the people around them,” said Dennis Clapp, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System Nurse Executive. “By offering weekday, weekend and evening flu clinic hours at our two main campuses in Leavenworth and Topeka, we are working to make flu vaccination convenient for the Veterans we serve.”

Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care should visit these locations to receive their flu shot or can inquire with Primary Care.

“Protect Yourself! Attend a Flu Clinic Today!”