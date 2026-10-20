VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System received funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Topeka, KS - VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Leavenworth projects: Modernize elevators. Upgrade Building 71 restrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.

Topeka projects: Replace existing roofing, windows and security cameras. Upgrade infrastructure to support electronic health record modernization. Relocate information technology offices and renovate space on the sixth floor of Building 1. Remediate mold on the sixth floor of Building 1. Renovate space for oncology services. Replace ceiling tiles and lighting in 2-3-C. Replace Building 50 chiller drives and associated building automation controls. Replace Building 1 steam traps.



“This funding will help us make practical improvements for Veterans at our Leavenworth and Topeka campuses—from more accessible restrooms and modernized elevators to renovated space for oncology. Investing in both patient care spaces and essential building systems helps us maintain the safe, reliable environment that quality care depends on.” said Rudy Klopfer, VA Eastern Kansas Executive Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

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For more information, contact Brian Stephens at Brian.Stephens2@va.gov or .