VA Eastern Kansas Health receives continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 24, 2026

Topeka , KS - VA Eastern Kansas has received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Eastern Kansas in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center – Leavenworth Kansas Add Lightening Protection to the Hospital B Wing Infrastructure Upgrades Construction new parking lot bldg 122 Install New Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Building 71 Replace Doors, Domiciliary and ER Replace MDP Panel Building 89 Replace Transformer 1 (Bldg. 42) Replace Transformer 17 (ICU) Upgrade Bldg. 21 Power Build Out Shelled Area of Primary Care and Women's Health Building

Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center – Topeka Kansas AJP FCA - Repair Roads, Parking, and Sidewalks B1, B2 & B6 Plumbing Fixture Changes and Additions FCA - Repair Life Safety/FCA Deficiencies and Repair, Install Additional Buildings 4 and 5 Elevators Conduct Site Study for Future Expansion



“This funding allows VA Eastern Kansas to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Kansas and Missouri,” said Rudy Klopfer, Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: