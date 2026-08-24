VA Eastern Kansas to host Community Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Summit

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2026

Lawrence , KS - On Sept. 3, Veterans, families, caregivers and community partners will gather at the Lied Center for VA Eastern Kansas’ 2026 Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Summit, “Bridging Gaps,” featuring education, resources and collaboration to support Veteran mental health.

On Sept. 3, 2026, Veterans, current and former service members, families, caregivers and community partners will gather at the Lied Center of Kansas for the VA Eastern Kansas 2026 Community Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Summit. This year’s summit, “Bridging Gaps: Addressing Social Needs to Support Mental Health,” will provide information and education on issues affecting Veteran mental health, connect participants with VA and community resources, and create opportunities for networking and collaboration among Veterans, families, VA staff and community partners.



The event is one of several community mental health summits that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hosts across the country each year. These summits bring stakeholders together to improve access to mental health services and resources for Veterans and their families.

This year, the summit will explore how factors such as housing, financial stability, access to care, transportation and social connection can affect Veteran mental health and well-being. The summit will highlight opportunities to better recognize these needs, connect Veterans and families with available VA and community resources, and strengthen collaboration among Veterans, families, health care professionals and community partners.

The event will also feature keynote remarks from retired Brig. Gen. William (Bill) Turner, executive director of the Kansas Office of Veterans Services, along with educational presentations focused on issues affecting Veteran mental health, suicide prevention and the social needs that can influence health and recovery.

The summit will be held in person and free of charge at the Lied Center of Kansas in Lawrence. Due to limited space, registration is required. Participants must register by Aug. 27, 2026, to attend.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date:

Sept. 3, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location:

Lied Center of Kansas

1600 Stewart Drive

Lawrence, KS 66045

Registration Deadline:

Aug. 27, 2026

Registration:

Register Here

For more information about the VA Eastern Kansas 2026 Community Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Summit, contact Dr. Erin Mills at Erin.Mills@va.gov.

Media inquiries: Brian Stephens at Brian.Stephens2@va.gov or .