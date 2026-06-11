VA signs lease for new Junction City Outpatient Clinic to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

June 11, 2026

Junction City , KS - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease for the new Junction City Outpatient Clinic (OPC), marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation is expected to be completed by the Winter of 2028.

The new Junction City, KS Outpatient Clinic (OPC) will be the largest outpatient clinic in the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

The new facility will expand the existing Primary Care and Mental Health spaces, enhancing operational efficiencies and improving the experience for Veterans. This newly leased, appropriately sized, state-of-the-art, energy-efficient healthcare facility will offer primary care, mental health, specialty care, and ancillary services. This enhancement aims to improve operational efficiency and overall Veteran experience.

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, chief acquisition officer and principal executive director for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. “When a Veteran comes to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it, and this new lease is a critical investment in meeting that mission.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact Brian Stephens at Brian.Stephens2@va.gov or .