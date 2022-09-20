Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans
We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! Receive your 2022 -23 flu shot in the convenience of your vehicle at any of our drive-through flu shot clinics.
Topeka
Topeka Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Building 3 - Outside entrance, circular drive.
Monday-Fridays: September 26, 2022 – November 10, 2022. 8:00 am – 3:30 pm.
Evening / weekend hours:
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
Leavenworth
Leavenworth Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 94 - Voluntary Services.
Monday-Fridays: September 26, 2022 – November 10, 2022. 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.
Evening / weekend hours:
Saturday, September 24, 2022 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
Emporia
Thursday, October 11, 2022 – 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
Fort Scott
Fort Scott VA Clinic
Thursday, October 6, 2022 – 8:00 am – 11:00 am
Thursday, October 6, 2022 – 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
Kansas City Kansas
Kansas City Kansas VA Clinic
Saturday, October 1, 2022 – 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
Lawrence
Lawrence VA Clinic
Friday, October 14, 2022 – 8:00 am – 6:30 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
Junction City
Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic
Thursday, September 22, 2022 – 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Thursday, October 27, 2022 – 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
Platte City
Platte City VA Clinic
Saturday, October 1, 2022 – 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph VA Clinic
Saturday, October 1, 2022 – 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. See our COVID-19 Precautions below.
COVID-19 Precautions at Drive-Through Clinics:
Drive-Through Precautions:
- Please bring and wear a mask. If there is a medical reason you cannot wear a mask, we will have face shields available.
- Please remain in your vehicle. Staff will come to you for the vaccine.
- If you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, or have had an exposure within two weeks, stay home as instructed and do not go for a flu shot to any location until released from quarantine.
- Possible symptoms: Fever; new or worsening shortness of breath; flu-like symptoms; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; new onset of headache; loss of taste, or loss of smell.
- If you have symptoms, call your local VA Medical Center, select Option 3. If you have questions, contact your team.