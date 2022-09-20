 Skip to Content
Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans

We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! Receive your 2022 -23 flu shot in the convenience of your vehicle at any of our drive-through flu shot clinics.

Topeka 

Topeka Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Building 3 - Outside entrance, circular drive.

Monday-Fridays:  September 26, 2022 – November 10, 2022.  8:00 am – 3:30 pm.

Evening / weekend hours:

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm                                                                                                                               

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

Leavenworth

Leavenworth Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 94 - Voluntary Services.

Monday-Fridays:  September 26, 2022 – November 10, 2022.  9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Evening / weekend hours:

Saturday, September 24, 2022 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

Emporia

Thursday, October 11, 2022 – 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

Fort Scott

Fort Scott VA Clinic

Thursday, October 6, 2022 – 8:00 am – 11:00 am

Thursday, October 6, 2022 – 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

Kansas City Kansas

Kansas City Kansas VA Clinic

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

Lawrence 

Lawrence VA Clinic

Friday, October 14, 2022 – 8:00 am – 6:30 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

Junction City

Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic

Thursday, September 22, 2022 – 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Thursday, October 27, 2022 – 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

Platte City

Platte City VA Clinic

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

St. Joseph

St. Joseph VA Clinic

Saturday, October 1, 2022 – 7:00 am – 12:00 Noon

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  See our COVID-19 Precautions below.

COVID-19 Precautions at Drive-Through Clinics:

Drive-Through Precautions:

  • Please bring and wear a mask.  If there is a medical reason you cannot wear a mask, we will have face shields available.
  • Please remain in your vehicle.  Staff will come to you for the vaccine.
  • If you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, or have had an exposure within two weeks, stay home as instructed and do not go for a flu shot to any location until released from quarantine. 
  • Possible symptoms:  Fever; new or worsening shortness of breath; flu-like symptoms; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; new onset of headache; loss of taste, or loss of smell.
  • If you have symptoms, call your local VA Medical Center, select Option 3.  If you have questions, contact your team.

Protect yourself and others – receive your FREE yearly flu vaccine!

Fight the Flu it Starts with you!

