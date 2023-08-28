Flu Vaccination Program 2023-24

COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will not be given at the drive-through flu clinic.

However, Veterans who wish to receive both a COVID-19 vaccine or booster AND a Flu Vaccine on the same day should review our drive-through flu clinic dates when booking their COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, call our Scheduling Unit at 1-800-574-8387, Ext. 54453.