Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans

We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! ! In addition to getting a flu shot during a routine appointment with your provider, you can also get a flu shot at any of our convenient drive-through or extended hours clinic locations.

Topeka 

Topeka VA Medical Center

Topeka Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Drive-Through Clinic: Building 3 - Outside entrance, circular drive.

Monday-Fridays:  September 23, 2024 - November 1, 2024.  7:00 am - 1:00 pm.

Drive-through extended hours clinics:

Wednesday, October 2, 2024  - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Leavenworth

Leavenworth VA Medical Center

Leavenworth Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Drive-Through Clinic: Building 94 - Volunteer Services.

Monday-Fridays:  September 23, 2024 - November 1,1024.  7:00 am - 1:00 pm.

Drive-through extended hours clinics:

Wednesday, October 2, 2024  - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. 

Emporia

Emporia American Legion Post 5

Wednesday, October 15, 2024.  1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic - American Legion Post 5

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Iola VA Clinic

Iola VA Clinic

Iola VA Clinic - 1408 East Street, Iola, KS 66749.  Walk-In Clinic (regular hours).

Mondays from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm.  September 16, 2024 - October 28, 2024.

Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. 

Kansas City Kansas

Kansas City Kansas VA Clinic

Kansas City Kansas VA Clinic

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - 7:30 am - 11:30

Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm. 

Lawrence 

Lawrence VA Clinic

Lawrence VA Clinic

Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic

Tuesdays from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.  September 17, 2024 - October 29, 2024.

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Junction City

Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic

Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic

Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.  September 17, 2024 - October 31, 2024

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Platte City

Platte City VA Clinic

Platte City VA Clinic

Saturday, October 12, 2024.  7:30 am - 11:30 am

Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

St. Joseph

St. Joseph VA Clinic

St. Joseph VA Clinic

Saturday, October 5, 2024.  7:30 am - 11:30 am

Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

COVID-19 Precautions:

  • If you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, or have had an exposure within two weeks, stay home as instructed and do not go for a flu shot to any location until released from quarantine. 
  • Possible symptoms:  Fever; new or worsening shortness of breath; flu-like symptoms; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; new onset of headache; loss of taste, or loss of smell.
  • If you have symptoms, call your local VA Medical Center, select Option 3.  If you have questions, contact your team.

Protect yourself and others – receive your FREE yearly flu vaccine!

Fight the Flu it Starts with you!

