Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans
We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! ! In addition to getting a flu shot during a routine appointment with your provider, you can also get a flu shot at any of our convenient drive-through or extended hours clinic locations.
Topeka
Topeka VA Medical Center
Topeka Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Drive-Through Clinic: Building 3 - Outside entrance, circular drive.
Monday-Fridays: September 23, 2024 - November 1, 2024. 7:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Drive-through extended hours clinics:
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Leavenworth
Leavenworth VA Medical Center
Leavenworth Dwight D. Eisenhower Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Drive-Through Clinic: Building 94 - Volunteer Services.
Monday-Fridays: September 23, 2024 - November 1,1024. 7:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Drive-through extended hours clinics:
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Emporia
Emporia American Legion Post 5
Wednesday, October 15, 2024. 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.
Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic - American Legion Post 5
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Iola VA Clinic
Iola VA Clinic
Iola VA Clinic - 1408 East Street, Iola, KS 66749. Walk-In Clinic (regular hours).
Mondays from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm. September 16, 2024 - October 28, 2024.
Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Kansas City Kansas
Kansas City Kansas VA Clinic
Kansas City Kansas VA Clinic
Saturday, September 28, 2024 - 7:30 am - 11:30
Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Lawrence
Lawrence VA Clinic
Lawrence VA Clinic
Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic
Tuesdays from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm. September 17, 2024 - October 29, 2024.
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Junction City
Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic
Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic
Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic
Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm. September 17, 2024 - October 31, 2024
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Platte City
Platte City VA Clinic
Platte City VA Clinic
Saturday, October 12, 2024. 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph VA Clinic
St. Joseph VA Clinic
Saturday, October 5, 2024. 7:30 am - 11:30 am
Flu vaccines will be given INSIDE the clinic
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
COVID-19 Precautions:
- If you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, or have had an exposure within two weeks, stay home as instructed and do not go for a flu shot to any location until released from quarantine.
- Possible symptoms: Fever; new or worsening shortness of breath; flu-like symptoms; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; new onset of headache; loss of taste, or loss of smell.
- If you have symptoms, call your local VA Medical Center, select Option 3. If you have questions, contact your team.