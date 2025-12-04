Born and raised in Leavenworth Kansas, Brian returned to the Leavenworth area after serving in the Army in the Military Police corps in 2004. Upon his return he sought after assistance from the VA Eastern Kansas Vocational Rehabilitation Services while he completed his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and started that year as a work study student in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment program. Inspired by working alongside amazing clinicians, Brian entered a graduate program for Counseling Psychology and completed his training at VA Eastern Kansas. Working as an Addictions Therapist and then as a Readjustment Counseling Therapist Brian spent 10 years offering individual and group therapy. In 2014, Brian took an opportunity to become the Rural Health Program Manager at VA Eastern Kansas and later became the VA Eastern Kansas Group Practice Manager developing a passion for building and sustaining access to care standards for Veterans.

In 2018, Brian joined the VA Office of Inspector General help conduct healthcare inspections of VA Hospitals across the country. In 2024 Brian returned to VA Eastern Kansas as the Chief Communications Officer. His experience stretches widely and he has always been eager to learn and be an early adopter of new technology and processes.

Brian still lives in Leavenworth and serves as a volunteer for several city and civic organizations remaining active in the community with his wife Carolyn and their rambunctious cadre of pets Phoebe, Bowser and Luna.