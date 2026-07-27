Caleb Harstad

Caleb J. Harstad, MHA was born and raised in Rochester, Minnesota, and entered the United States Air Force immediately after high school, serving in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He earned an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from the Community College of the Air Force, a Bachelor of Science with a focus in Epidemiology/Biostatistics from Winona State University, and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota.

Prior to joining the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) in 2020, Caleb held a variety of administrative‑level roles at Mayo Clinic, gaining frontline and enterprise experience across complex operation levels. At VHA, he has served as a Group Practice Manager (GPM) for VISN 15 and as an Executive Assistant at the Kansas City VA Medical Center, working directly with executive leadership to advance access, experience, and operational excellence for Veterans.

Caleb is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a recent graduate of VHA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP). he continually seeks professional development opportunities both within and outside VHA to strengthen systems thinking, performance improvement, and team engagement. He is driven by innovation, engaged teams, and a belief that patients deserve care that adds life to their years—not just years to their life.

Away from work, Caleb enjoys time on the road in the family RV with his wife and two daughters. Their “house divided” keeps life interesting split between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers, and the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. As a Veteran and recipient of VHA care, Caleb’s goal is clear: to help lead a system of care that Veterans trust and choose for their health needs.