Sarah Spikes, LCSW, is the new Assistant Medical Center Director for VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

With nearly a decade of VA service, she most recently served as Chief of Customer Service at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, overseeing Veteran Experience, Patient Advocacy, Public Affairs, Outreach, and cultural transformation initiatives.

Previously, she served as Chief of Veterans Experience for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health Care System. She began her VA career as an inpatient social worker before advancing into supervisory and executive leadership roles.

Sarah brings extensive experience in organizational change, service excellence, and improving the Veteran experience. She played a key role in Federal Electronic Health Record modernization, helping establish a standardized Patient Advocate role to strengthen workflows and consistency across VA. Her leadership accomplishments include improving Veteran satisfaction, establishing Welcome Centers and Ambassador Programs, and advancing initiatives that strengthen communication, employee engagement, and Veteran-centered care.

Sarah holds a Master of Social Work from Florida Atlantic University and a Graduate Certificate in Management and Leadership from Liberty University. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration and is an active member of several professional organizations.