Blue Bench Initiative invites Veterans to stop, sit and connect

VA Eastern Kansas is creating welcoming spaces for Veterans to connect through conversation, beginning with memorial bench dedications in Topeka and Leavenworth.

A blue bench may look like a simple place to rest, but at VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, it will carry a deeper purpose: creating a place where Veterans can connect.

VA Eastern Kansas will launch the Blue Bench Initiative with dedication ceremonies November 9, 2026, in Topeka and November 10, 2026, in Leavenworth. The first two memorial blue benches will honor Dr. Stephen J. Ferro and Dr. Queeny Poulose.

Connecting Veterans, one conversation at a time

The initiative’s message is simple: Stop. Sit. Connect. By encouraging Veterans to pause and spend a few moments together, the initiative aims to strengthen community, encourage mutual support and remind Veterans they do not have to sit alone.

The blue benches are intended to be welcoming spaces where conversations begin and stories are shared. Taking part can be as simple as saying hello, asking someone how their day is going or listening to what they would like to share.

The focus is not on having the perfect words. It is on making room for another person and recognizing that even a brief interaction can be an opportunity for connection.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple reminder: every Veteran deserves connection.

Join the dedication ceremonies

Topeka: Monday, November 9, 2026

The Topeka ceremony will take place from 1 to 1:50 p.m. at the Building 1 entrance of Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, 2200 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, KS 66622. The bench will be dedicated in memory of Dr. Stephen J. Ferro. Facebook Live Available - https://www.facebook.com/share/19qvJoExct/

Leavenworth: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

The Leavenworth ceremony will take place from 1 to 1:50 p.m. at the main entrance (north) of Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center, 4101 S. 4th Street Trafficway, Leavenworth, KS 66048. The bench will be dedicated in memory of Dr. Queeny Poulose. Facebook Live Available - https://www.facebook.com/share/1EaBue7GqB/

Facebook Live will be available for the ceremonies. For more information about the initiative, attending a ceremony or watching online, contact visit our facebook https://www.facebook.com/VAEasternKansasHCS or contact Kristi Baldwin at kristi.baldwin@va.gov.

The next time you see a blue bench, take a moment to stop, sit and connect.

Support when you need it

A conversation at a blue bench is not a substitute for professional mental health care or emergency help.

If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, call 988 and press 1, text 838255 or chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line. Free, confidential support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week