Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (MH NPR)

MH NPR residents will develop confidence and perform entry level competence in psychiatric treatment, evaluate various psychiatric conditions, and use evidence-based applications. This program provides many opportunities to help residents develop leadership and clinical skills. After completing this residency, residents will be able to confidently perform psychiatric evaluations, select a personalized treatment plan, and be able to identify and make appropriate referrals to specialty clinics beyond an entry-level of competency.

This program is a cohort-based training opportunity that is federally funded and completed under protected time with residents not included in facility staffing. Clinical rotations and didactic activities in the program are designed to expand professional development, compliment and supplement graduate education, and provide opportunities for additional learning and personal growth.