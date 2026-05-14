Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (MH NPR)
Welcome to the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VA EKHCS) MH NPR Program. In Partnership with the University of Kansas School of Nursing, the University of St. Mary School of Nursing, and with support from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA), VA EKHCS is pleased to offer a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. Our 12-month program provides opportunities for intensive clinical training and academic experiences for new graduates seeking to transition into professional roles as Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNPs).
Our Mission
The VA EKHCS MH NPR Program provides a learning environment of excellence through mentorship and interprofessional learning opportunities to facilitate the development from novice PMHNPs to competent and independent practitioners who strive for excellence, while caring for the mental health care needs of Veterans, our nation’s heroes.
Program Description
MH NPR residents will develop confidence and perform entry level competence in psychiatric treatment, evaluate various psychiatric conditions, and use evidence-based applications. This program provides many opportunities to help residents develop leadership and clinical skills. After completing this residency, residents will be able to confidently perform psychiatric evaluations, select a personalized treatment plan, and be able to identify and make appropriate referrals to specialty clinics beyond an entry-level of competency.
This program is a cohort-based training opportunity that is federally funded and completed under protected time with residents not included in facility staffing. Clinical rotations and didactic activities in the program are designed to expand professional development, compliment and supplement graduate education, and provide opportunities for additional learning and personal growth.
Eligibility
- Successful completion of VA pre-employment requirements, including a medical examination and completion of a form about random urine drug screens.
- A recent graduate (within 12 months of program's start date) of master’s or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
- Minimum of 3.0 GPA.
- Serving in first nurse practitioner role for the applicable residency track (PMHNP).
- Citizen of the United States.
- Must Hold Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner board certification (grace period provided for 90 days to obtain after onset of the residency).
Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program.
In addition, acceptance into the program will also be contingent upon:
- Successfully passing a background check and security investigation, as required by the Department of Veterans Affairs policy.
- Successfully passing pre-employment health screening requirements, tuberculosis skin testing, and up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Veterans Affairs, or an applicable waiver in accordance with Department of Veterans Affairs policy.
Essential Functions
- Residents are expected to be on-site for their entire tour of duty.
- Residents must be able to deliver care via face-to-face, telehealth, video, and phone modalities from our medical centers.
- Residents must have the ability to travel between the Leavenworth and Topeka medical centers, Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), and occasionally off-site for additional trainings, field opportunities, etc. The majority of the time will be spent at the Topeka VA Medical Center located in Topeka, Kansas.
- Residents must be able to adapt their writing style to multiple situations with multiple instructors.
Program Perks
- Veteran-centered practice with step-by-step pathways towards rewarding careers.
- Collaboration with a wide variety of healthcare professionals.
- Structured and secure learning opportunities with an unsurpassed, supportive environment for learners.
- Training through clinical experience, opportunities for additional certifications related to care of Veterans, and continuing education.
- Didactic multimodal experiences, including lectures from subject matter experts, workshops, simulation labs, and custom field expeditions to maximize learning.
- Mentorship and preceptorship elements.
- Rotation through various inpatient & outpatient psychiatry services and a variety of special program areas. Examples include acute patient psychiatry, various substance abuse treatment specialties, PTSD clinics, primary care-mental health integrated clinics, and more. The program offers 20% Didactic and 80% Veteran specific clinic experience.
- Continuous professional development and enhancement of clinical & leadership skills across various settings.
- Health, dental, and vision insurance. 11 paid federal holidays. 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave accrued each bi-weekly pay period.
- Option for Direct Hire upon successful completion of the residency at any VA with posted job vacancies.
- The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VA EKHCS) has two campuses located in Leavenworth and Topeka, Kansas. VA EKHCS also has Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in the region across two states. The Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is primarily located at the Topeka campus.
- Topeka is a city rich in natural beauty, history, and attractions with a variety of events and activities to enjoy.
Please reach out to our program e-mail address: VHAEKAMHNPR@va.gov.
How to Get Started
Here is information on how to start the process:
Important Dates
The open enrollment period is from January 1 through April 1 each year.
The program start date is early September.
Submit the Following:
Please send the following items to our program e-mail address at VHAEKAMHNPR@va.gov:
- A copy of your resume or curriculum vitae.
- A copy of your transcript. An unofficial copy is acceptable when applying for the program.
- Two letters of recommendation.
- A personal statement. A one-page narrative describing your interest in the program is requested.