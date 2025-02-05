Pharmacy PGY-1 Residency Program: Mission, Vission, and Purpose
EKHCS Mission Statement:
To provide accessible, courteous, comprehensive, & quality health care to Veterans in an environment of excellence.
EKHCS Vission:
- Promote the health & wellness of the Veteran populationg we serve.
- Achieve distinction as a quality patient-driven health care system that provides the full range of medical, behavioral, rehabilitative, & preventative services to Veterans and others.
- Improve our clinical care through research, education, & creative administration to become a model for the future.
Program Structure:
Required
- Acute Medicine
- Ambulatory Care
- Anticoagulation
- Geriatrics/Long-Term Care OR Home Based Primary Care
- Orientation/Operations
- Acute Psychiatry
Elective
- Advanced Ambulatory Care
- Adbanced Home Based Primary Care
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs- Mental Health and PTSD
- Cardiology
- Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Medication Safety/Quality/Regulatory
- Pharmacogenomics
- Rural Halth/Population Management
- Substance User Disorder
Longituninal
- Practice Management and Leadership
- Projects
- VA Teaching and Precepting Certificate
Requirements
- Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an ACPE-Accredited School of Pharmacy
- Eligible for Pharmacy Licensure in any territory of the U.S.A
- U.S. Citizen
Application Materials
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Letter of Intent
- Three Letters of Reference
- Offical PharmD program transcripts
Application Deadline
Application Deadline: January 2nd
An interview is required for consideration.
Interview offeres are typically made early to middle of January and schedule thorugh February.
Program Benefits
Benefits
- Stipend (&47,996)
- Health and Life Insurance
- Paid time off (13 sick days, 13 vacation days, 9 federal holidays)
- Professional meetings support(if approved)
- Dual appointment (if approved)