Pharmacy PGY-1 Residency Program: Mission, Vission, and Purpose

EKHCS Mission Statement:

To provide accessible, courteous, comprehensive, & quality health care to Veterans in an environment of excellence.

EKHCS Vission:

  • Promote the health & wellness of the Veteran populationg we serve. 
  • Achieve distinction as a quality patient-driven health care system that provides the full range of medical, behavioral, rehabilitative, & preventative services to Veterans and others. 
  • Improve our clinical care through research, education, & creative administration to become a model for the future. 
Leavenworth campus

Program Structure:

Required

  • Acute Medicine
  • Ambulatory Care
  • Anticoagulation
  • Geriatrics/Long-Term Care OR Home Based Primary Care
  • Orientation/Operations
  • Acute Psychiatry

Elective

  • Advanced Ambulatory Care
  • Adbanced Home Based Primary Care
  • Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs- Mental Health and PTSD
  • Cardiology
  • Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship
  • Medication Safety/Quality/Regulatory
  • Pharmacogenomics
  • Rural Halth/Population Management
  • Substance User Disorder

Longituninal

  • Practice Management and Leadership
  • Projects
  • VA Teaching and Precepting Certificate

Requirements

  • Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an ACPE-Accredited School of Pharmacy
  • Eligible for Pharmacy Licensure in any territory of the U.S.A
  • U.S. Citizen

Application Materials

  • Curriculum Vitae (CV)
  • Letter of Intent
  • Three Letters of Reference
  • Offical PharmD program transcripts

Application Deadline

Application Deadline: January 2nd

An interview is required for consideration.

Interview offeres are typically made early to middle of January and schedule thorugh February. 
Topeka campus

Program Benefits

Benefits

  • Stipend (&47,996)
  • Health and Life Insurance
  • Paid time off (13 sick days, 13 vacation days, 9 federal holidays)
  • Professional meetings support(if approved)
  • Dual appointment (if approved)

