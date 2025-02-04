VHA Eastern Kansas PGY1 Program Preceptors

GregORY Burger currently serves as the Pharmacy Quality and Medication Safety Manager at the Topeka Campus. He is a charter member of the Kansas Council of Health-System Pharmacists (president, 2014-2015); Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (2018); past Chair of the ASHP Inpatient Care Practitioners Executive Committee (2020-2021); a consultant to the FDA’s Drug Safety and Mitigation Committee (2016-2022); and one of the first pharmacists in Kansas to become a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS)(2013-present).

He is currently an Adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor at KU, where he developed and has taught an elective course on medication safety for the past 12 years. Dr. Burger received the KCHP Legacy Award at the 2021 KCHP Annual Meeting. In addition to his leadership and service roles in multiple professional organizations, Dr. Burger also volunteers closer to home as a first responder in the Consolidated Fire/EMS district for rural Douglas County, KS. GregORY’s unusual spelling can be explained here