VHA Eastern Kansas PGY1 Program Preceptors
This page provides a directory of pharmacy preceptors at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. Whether you're a student, resident, or fellow healthcare professional, you can explore our experienced pharmacy team and their specialized areas of practice. Select a campus below—Topeka or Leavenworth—to view the current list of preceptors and their contact details.
Pharmacy Education Program Manager
Jennifer Thomas - PharmD- Residency Program Director
Jennifer Thomas is the Pharmacy Education Program Manager VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System and PGY-1 Residency Program Director starting 2024. Dr. Thomas earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas in 2010. Since graduation Dr. Thomas has clinical experience at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System working in the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Program (Domiciliary), acute inpatient care, outpatient duties, anticoagulation management, long-term care, and home-based primary care.
Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Services
Katie Foster - PharmD, MS, FCCM, FASHP, KCHP, DPLA, CLSSBB
Katie Foster is the Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy Services at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System in Topeka, Kansas. Dr. Foster received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Creighton University. After graduation, Dr. Foster pursued residency program at the University of Kansas Medical Center specializing in hospital pharmacy and received a Masters of Hospital Pharmacy. Dr. Foster worked at Stormont Vail Health Care for 23 years as their Pharmacy Clinical Manager, Trauma Pharmacist and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Director. Dr Foster works with multi-disciplinary teams to help improve patient care and is an informational resource for healthcare professionals as well as patients. She may be contacted via email at Katherine.foster1@va.gov.
Topeka Preceptors:
Baltrusaitis, Shannon - PharmD, BCACP
Shannon Baltrusaitis works as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care and Women’s Health as an advanced practice provider with a scope-of-practice. Dr. Baltrusaitis earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas in 2017 and completed a PGY-1 Residency at the VA Eastern Kansas HCS in 2018. She earned her BCACP in 2023. Dr. Baltrusaitis precepts the elective Advanced Ambulatory Care rotation and Women’s Health rotation. She may be contacted via email at Shannon.Baltrusaitis@va.gov.
Buck, Michael - PharmD
Michael Buck works as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care as an advanced practice provider with a scope-of-practice. Dr. Buck earned his PharmD from the University of Nebraska in 2016 and completed a PGY-1 Residency at the VA Eastern Kansas HCS in 2017. Dr. Buck precepts as part of the ambulatory care rotation. He may be contacted via email at Michael.Buck1@va.gov.
Burger, Gregory - PharmD, CPPS, FASHP, EMT
GregORY Burger currently serves as the Pharmacy Quality and Medication Safety Manager at the Topeka Campus. He is a charter member of the Kansas Council of Health-System Pharmacists (president, 2014-2015); Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (2018); past Chair of the ASHP Inpatient Care Practitioners Executive Committee (2020-2021); a consultant to the FDA’s Drug Safety and Mitigation Committee (2016-2022); and one of the first pharmacists in Kansas to become a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS)(2013-present).
He is currently an Adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor at KU, where he developed and has taught an elective course on medication safety for the past 12 years. Dr. Burger received the KCHP Legacy Award at the 2021 KCHP Annual Meeting. In addition to his leadership and service roles in multiple professional organizations, Dr. Burger also volunteers closer to home as a first responder in the Consolidated Fire/EMS district for rural Douglas County, KS. GregORY’s unusual spelling can be explained here
Callaway, Tessa - PharmD, BCPP - Clinical Pharmacist
Tessa Callaway is a clinical pharmacist at the Topeka campus of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care system. Dr. Callaway earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas in 2015. After graduating, she worked for 8 years in community mental pharmacy. She obtained her board certiﬁcation as a psychiatric pharmacist in 2021. In December of 2023, she joined the pharmacy team at the VA.
Christian, Kerri - PharmD, BCACP, BCGP
Kerri Christian is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in ambulatory care, practicing in primary care and the geriatric assessment clinic. Dr. Christian earned her PharmD with distinction from the University of Nebraska in 1998. Prior to joining the pharmacy team at VA EKHCS in 2013, She served as Consultant Pharmacist, Lead Consultant Pharmacist and Clinical Coordinator for Pharmerica, a national long-term care pharmacy.
Dr. Christian has been a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists since 2001, a Fellow of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (FASCP) since 2006 and completed her second term on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Chapter of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists in 2017
She earned her Board- Certified Geriatric Pharmacist Credential in 2003 and BCACP in 2013. Dr. Christian has enjoyed sharing her passion for geriatrics and primary care clinical pharmacy with pharmacy students since 2001 and with PGY1 pharmacy residents since 2014. Dr. Christian may be contacted via e- mail at kerri.christian@va.gov.
Dement, Kathryn - PharmD, BCPP
Kathryn Dement is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in psychiatry.
Dr. Dement graduated from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in 2010. She went on to complete a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 2011 and joined the staff at VA EKHCS in July of 2011 as an inpatient behavioral health clinical pharmacist.
She earned her BCPS in 2011 and her BCPP certification in 2015. Since 2018, Dr. DeMent has served as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner with an advanced scope of practice for psychiatry working with the inpatient residential treatment programs for PTSD and general mental health. Dr. Dement may be contacted via email at kathryn.dement@va.gov.
Eliason, Virginia - PharmD, BCGP
Jenna Eliason earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in 2009 and has been a board-certified geriatric pharmacist since 2017. She comes from a diverse pharmacy background including 3 years as an inpatient clinical pharmacist, 7 years as a clinical consultant in long term care, and 4 years in retail management. Dr. Eliason currently serves the geriatric population in the Community Living Center on the Topeka VA campus. She precepts the PGY-1 Geriatric/Long-term Care rotation and can be contacted at Virginia.Eliason@VA.gov.
Evans, Emma - PharmD
Emma Evans is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in cardiology. Dr. Evans received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Wyoming in 2021.
She went on to complete a PGY-1 residency at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend in Corpus Christy Texas. After residency, Dr. Evans joined VA Eastern Kansas HCS. She currently precepts residents & Students in the elective cardiology rotation and may be contacted via e-mail at Emma.Evans@va.gov.
Halton, Micah - PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES
Micah Halton is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in ambulatory care. Dr. Halton earned his PharmD from the University of Kansas in 2009 and completed his pharmacy practice residency at the Providence VA Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
He joined VA Eastern Kansas Medical Center in 2010. Dr. Halton currently precepts residents on the ambulatory care rotation. Dr. Halton earned his BC-ADM and CDCES in 2012. Dr. Halton may be contacted via e-mail at Micah.Halton2@va.gov.
Hansing, Margit - PharmD, BCACP
Margit Hansing is as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Anticoagulation and serves as the Anticoagulation Program Manager at VA Eastern Kansas HCS. Dr. Hansing earned her PharmD from South Dakota State University in 2017 and completed a PGY-1 Residency at VA Black Hills HCS in 2018. Dr. Hansing joined the VA Eastern Kansas Medical Center in 2018. She precepts the anticoagulation clinic rotation. Dr. Hansing earned her BCACP in 2020. She may be contacted at Margit.Hansing@va.gov.
Hinrichsen, Melissa - PharmD, BCGP
Melissa “Mel” Hinrichsen is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner practicing on the Topeka Campus & Junction City CBOC with the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) team. Dr. Hinrichsen earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas in 2019, completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at VA Eastern Kansas HCS in 2020, and earned board certification in Geriatric Pharmacy in 2022.
Dr. Hinrichsen currently precepts pharmacy practice residents in the four-week HBPC rotation and also offers an Advanced HBPC elective rotation for those that share her passion for geriatrics.
Outside of work, Mel is a lover of books and dogs. She may be contacted via email at melissa.hinrichsen@va.gov.
Leon, Erik - PharmD
Erik Leon is the Pharmacy Operations Manager at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System in Topeka, Kansas.
Dr. Leon earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Kansas in 2001 and has been a pharmacist at VA Eastern Kansas since 2005. He currently co-precepts the pharmacy operations rotation on the Topeka campus. He may be contacted via email at Erik.Leon@va.gov.
Riveland, Brynn - PharmD
Brynn Riveland works as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner. Dr. Riveland earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in 2021 and completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency withthe VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System in 2022. Dr. Riveland precepts the Rural Health/Population Management rotation. She may be contacted via email at Brynn.riveland@va.gov
Weeder-Korus, Sara - PharmD, BCPS
Sara Weeder-Korus is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner practicing in Chronic Disease Management. Sara earned her PharmD from Creighton University in 2008 and completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the Grand Island, Nebraska VA Medical Center in 2009. She joined VA Eastern Kansasin 2009 and earned BCPS certification in 2013. She may be contacted via email at sara.weeder-korus2@va.gov.
Leavenworth Preceptors:
Anderson, Samantha - PharmD, BCACP
Samantha Anderson is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner practicing on the Leavenworth Campus with the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) team. Dr. Anderson earned her PharmD with the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in 2018, completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System in 2020, and became board certiﬁed in Ambulatory Care Pharmacy in 2021.
Dr. Anderson currently co-precepts pharmacy practice residents in the HBPC rotation and the Advanced HBPC elective rotation. She may be contacted via email at samantha.anderson1@va.gov
Davids, Fred - PharmD
Fred Davids is as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Anticoagulation and Hematology/Oncology services at VA Eastern Kansas HCS. Dr. Davids earned his PharmD from University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in 2013 and completed a PGY-1 Residency at Stormont Vail HC in 2014.
Dr. Davids joined the VA Eastern Kansas Medical Center in 2015. He precepts the anticoagulation clinic rotation.
In 2021, Dr. Davids became a CACP (Certified Anticoagulation Care Provider). He may be contacted at frederick.davids@va.gov.
Dobard, Morkisha - PharmD
Dr. Morkisha Dobard, a native of Louisiana, is an esteemed alumna of Xavier University's College of Pharmacy in New Orleans, LA. Following her graduation, she honed her expertise through post-doctoral training at the VA North Texas Healthcare System. With over 19 years of diverse pharmaceutical experience, Dr. Dobard has been a vital member of interdisciplinary teams, contributing her extensive knowledge and skills. Currently, she serves as the Operations Manager at Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth, KS. She can be reached at morkisha.dobard@va.gov.
Edmonds, Jacquie "Lynn" - RPh., BCACP
Lynn Edmonds is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Pharmacogenomics. She is a graduate from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy and has been practicing for over 25 years. During that time, she has served in many different areas of pharmacy including hospital, retail, independent, and compounding pharmacies. Since 2019 she has worked at the VA Eastern Kansas HCS in Leavenworth. In 2022 she earned her BCACP. Currently, she serves as the EXCLAIM pharmacist for Leavenworth and Topeka to help build on the success of the Pharmacogenomics Testing for Veterans (PHASER) program. Most recently she became a Test2Learn PGx Trainer to be able to provide PGx certificate training to providers and pharmacists at EKHCS. She precepts residents in the pharmacogenomics rotation and may be contacted via e-mail at Jacquie.Edmonds@va.gov.
Parker, Kaitlin - PharmD, BCPS
Kaitlin Parker currently works as a Clinical Pharmacist practicing on the Leavenworth Campus. Dr. Parker earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas in 2021. She then completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at the VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System in Omaha, NE in 2022.
Dr. Parker joined the staﬀ at VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System in 2022 where she precepts residents in acute care. Dr. Parker can be contacted via email at Kaitlin.Parker@va.gov.
Potter, Emily - PharmD, BCPS
Emily Potter is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Infectious Disease and Antimicrobial Stewardship. Dr. Potter graduated from the Saint Louis College of Pharmacy earning her PharmD in 2010. Subsequently, she completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Via- Christi Health Care in Wichita, KS. In 2011 she took a clinical pharmacist position at Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Internal Medicine/Critical Care with a focus on Infectious Disease where she earned BCPS certification in 2012. In 2015, she took a position as the Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship at the VAEKHCS.
She is actively involved in local, VISN, and National Antimicrobial Stewardship Committees. Dr. Potter is actively involved in research and serves as a KCVA Institutional Review Board member and Chairs Eastern Kansas’ Research and Development Committee. Dr. Potter has recent publications on impact of rapid diagnostic testing for bloodstream infection, antimicrobial stewardship topics, and vancomycin-resistant enterococcal infections. Dr. Potter precepts the Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship elective and coordinates the residency research project. She can be contacted via email at emily.potter1@va.gov.
Schanker, Roselle - PharmD
Roselle "Pinky" Schanker serves as the Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy at VAEKHCS. Dr. Schanker received her PharmD degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City in 1995 and completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the VA hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She cameto Leavenworth in 1997 and previously worked in Ambulatory Care, Home Based Primary Care and Long-Term Care. Dr. Schanker precepts residents for the pharmacy leadership and administration rotation. She may be contacted via email at roselle.schanker@va.gov.
Snyder, Nicole - PharmD, BCACP
Nicole Snyder currently assists with precepting pharmacy practice residents as a part of the ambulatory care experience in Leavenworth.
Dr. Snyder graduated from University of Kansas School of Pharmacy in 2020. She completed her residency at VA Eastern Kansas HCS in 2021 and has remained on staff since. Dr. Snyder may be contacted via e-mail at Nicole.snyder2@va.gov
Williams, Dorothy - PharmD, BCPP
Dorothy Williams is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in psychiatry. Dr. Williams earned her PharmD from the University of Kansas in 2007. She subsequently completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in 2008, after which she stayed on to work as an inpatient behavioral health clinical pharmacist. She joined VA Eastern Kansas HCS in 2014 as a Behavioral Health Clinical Pharmacist within the outpatient Mental Health Clinic. She earned her BCPP certification in 2012. Dr. Williams currently works as a Behavioral Health Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Leavenworth Campus in the Domiciliary and with the outpatient Substance Use Disorders Clinic where she practices as an advanced practice provider with a scope-of-practice. Dr. Williams is involved in the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care Committee for EKHCS and has publications on topics involving psychotropic medications. Dr. Williams may be contacted via email at Dorothy.williams11@va.gov.