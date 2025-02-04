Psychology Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data

Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:

The VAEKHCS model for psychology training is competency based within a scientist-practitioner framework. Competencies are defined by behavioral markers and are sequential, cumulative, and graded in complexity. The training year is divided into three training periods, and the intern is expected to achieve a higher level of competency with each successive training period. The use of empirically supported treatments is required as a component of their clinical competencies. The internship is sponsored by and viewed as an integral part of the VAEKHCS, whose mission is providing excellence in care to veterans, military retirees and dependents. The overarching goal of the training program is to provide professional growth opportunities for the interns and trainees while enhancing the quality of patient care.

The basic philosophy underlying the internship training program is grounded in the belief that given academic preparation of nearly a decade of undergraduate and graduate work, interns have attained a certain level of intellectual and emotional maturity which prepares them for the final formal educational and experiential step: the internship year. During the internship year, students are provided a supportive, supervised environment in which they continue to develop competencies while assuming growing responsibility for patients in preparation for functioning independently. Staff interactions withinterns encourage movement toward autonomy. Interns are actively involved in selecting supervisors, choosing training assignments, participating in training seminars and workshops, and providing evaluation and input into the internship program.

VAEKHCS Psychology Internship Training Program values diversity in staff, interns, and Veteran consumers. Our program welcomes people with diverse backgrounds and characteristics. We seek to create a training environment welcoming of diverse interns and to provide clinical care respectful of human diversity. The Medical Center strives to create a therapeutic environment for, and ensure ethical treatment of, patients with diverse backgrounds and characteristics. Thus, an important goal of the training program is to increase interns’ knowledge and skills in working with a wide range of clients from different cultural backgrounds.