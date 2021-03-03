DAV Vans: transportation for Veterans
The Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) provides transportation to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa for Veterans with special needs and Veterans who don’t have transportation to and from their outpatient appointments.
Who's Eligible?
All Veterans enrolled at the medical center are eligible for the VTS, but top priority will be given to Veterans with disabilities, wheel-chair bound, cancer patients, dialysis and amputee patients and those who are at a high risk for suicide.
How do I schedule a ride?
Veterans can schedule transportation by calling the VTS call center at 918-577-3500 or toll free at 877-905-4538.
VTS drivers are in Muskogee are available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. We request that if you are riding with VTS from an area outside of Muskogee, that your appointments be scheduled between 10 a.m. to noon.
VTS driver in Tulsa is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We request that appointments be scheduled between 8:30 am and 2 pm. Service in Tulsa is currently limited to a 30 mile radius around Tulsa.
We request riders try to schedule with VTS at least 48 hours in advance.
Weekly Transportation Schedule
Monday – Sallisaw, Vian, Park Hill, Tahlequah, Gore, Fort Gibson
Tuesday - Coweta, Claremore, Broken Arrow, Wagoner
Wednesday - Pryor, Inola, Wagoner, Grove, Vinita, Miami, Chouteau
Thursday - McAlester, Stigler, Eufaula, Checotah, Porum, Kiowa, Hartshorne
Friday - Anywhere we need to go.
NOTE: Patients seeking transportation outside the set areas and days above in the Okmulgee, Henryetta and Morris area may contact Okmulgee Creek Nation at 918-732-7909/7908.
DAV Transportation
DAV provides transportation for Veterans in Bartlesville, Catoosa, Glenpool, Hominy, Inola, Nowata, Owasso, Pawhuska, Poteau, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Tulsa. To schedule a ride, please call 918-628-2607.
In Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation Vet Center transport can be contacted at 918-456-0671, ext. 4166.
Contact:
Michelle Freeman
Email: Michelle.freeman4@va.gov
Phone: 918-577-4214
Alternate Contact:
Lisa Dubbs
Email: Lisa.dubbs@va.gov
Phone: 918-577-4275
Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT
Alternate government transportation options
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)