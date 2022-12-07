PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair

Do you have questions about the new health care or compensation benefits you may be entitled to? We have the answers!

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!

We’ll answer your PACT Act questions, help you enroll in VA care, help you apply for VA benefits, and more. It’s easy, just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!

You can also contact VA at 1-800-MyVA411 or visit us online to learn more about the PACT Act.

Don't wait. Get what you earned and apply today.

*Note: The PACT Act Town Hall begins at 3 p.m.