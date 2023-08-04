Skip to Content
Muskogee PACT Act Resource Fair

Text reads PACT Act Resource Fair next to a U.S. Army Sergeant being presented with a Purple Heart.

The new PACT Act has expanded VA care and benefits.

When:

Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Muskogee American Legion

4021 W Broadway St

Muskogee, OK

Cost:

Free

Bringing the resources to you!

  • Enroll in VA health care
  • Get screened for toxic exposure
  • File a service connection claim
  • Speak with Veterans Service Representatives
    (claims and survivors benefit questions)
  • Seek out additional Veteran benefits you have earned

Representatives from Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, Muskogee Benefits Office, and Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will be present.

