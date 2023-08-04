Muskogee PACT Act Resource Fair
The new PACT Act has expanded VA care and benefits.
When:
Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Muskogee American Legion
4021 W Broadway St
Muskogee, OK
Cost:
Free
Bringing the resources to you!
- Enroll in VA health care
- Get screened for toxic exposure
- File a service connection claim
- Speak with Veterans Service Representatives
(claims and survivors benefit questions)
- Seek out additional Veteran benefits you have earned
Representatives from Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, Muskogee Benefits Office, and Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will be present.