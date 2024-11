When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Veterans,

Join us for the upcoming Veteran Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Veteran Town Halls are important to make your voice heard. It's important to connect, share your experiences, and engage with EOVAHCS leadership about issues that matter to you.

Join by phone by dialing: 1-833-998-1749

For more information visit: https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/events/

