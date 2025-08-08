Veterans Hybrid Town Hall
You're invited! VA town hall on August 13. Join us in-person or virtually.
When:
Where:
2nd Floor
8921 South Mingo Road
Tulsa, OK
Cost:
Free
Veterans, your voice matters, join our next town hall
We’re inviting you to our town hall on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can attend virtually or in person at:
Ernest Childers VA Clinic
8921 S Mingo Rd, 2nd Floor
Tulsa, OK 74133
Dial-in option: 1-833-998-1749
You’ll hear directly from our team, including experts on Women’s Health, Whole Health, Patient Advocacy and Executive Director, Dr. Kimberly Denning.
Your Speaker Lineup:
Dr. Kimberly Denning, DNP, RN
Executive Director
Michele Reeves, RN
Women's Health Program Manager
Dr. Nathan Williams
Whole Health Clinical Director
Andrew Wunder
Weight Management Program Coordinator
Rodney Russo
Patient Advocate Supervisor
Let’s talk about what matters most to you!
Thank you for your service. Your experience helps us improve VA care.