Veterans Hybrid Town Hall

August 13, 2025, Veteran Town Hall

You're invited! VA town hall on August 13. Join us in-person or virtually.

When:

Where:

2nd Floor

8921 South Mingo Road

Tulsa, OK

Cost:

Free

Veterans, your voice matters, join our next town hall

We’re inviting you to our town hall on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can attend virtually or in person at:

Ernest Childers VA Clinic
8921 S Mingo Rd, 2nd Floor
Tulsa, OK 74133

Dial-in option: 1-833-998-1749

You’ll hear directly from our team, including experts on Women’s Health, Whole Health, Patient Advocacy and Executive Director, Dr. Kimberly Denning.

Your Speaker Lineup:

Dr. Kimberly Denning, DNP, RN
Executive Director

Michele Reeves, RN
Women's Health Program Manager

Dr. Nathan Williams
Whole Health Clinical Director

Andrew Wunder
Weight Management Program Coordinator

Rodney Russo
Patient Advocate Supervisor

Let’s talk about what matters most to you! 

Thank you for your service. Your experience helps us improve VA care. 

