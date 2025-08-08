Veterans Hybrid Town Hall

You're invited! VA town hall on August 13. Join us in-person or virtually.

Veterans, your voice matters, join our next town hall

We’re inviting you to our town hall on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can attend virtually or in person at:

Ernest Childers VA Clinic

8921 S Mingo Rd, 2nd Floor

Tulsa, OK 74133

Dial-in option: 1-833-998-1749

You’ll hear directly from our team, including experts on Women’s Health, Whole Health, Patient Advocacy and Executive Director, Dr. Kimberly Denning.

Your Speaker Lineup:

Dr. Kimberly Denning, DNP, RN

Executive Director

Michele Reeves, RN

Women's Health Program Manager

Dr. Nathan Williams

Whole Health Clinical Director

Andrew Wunder

Weight Management Program Coordinator

Rodney Russo

Patient Advocate Supervisor

Let’s talk about what matters most to you!

Thank you for your service. Your experience helps us improve VA care.