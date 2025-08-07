Join Us for the upcoming Women's Veteran Town Hall Meeting!

We're excited to invite you to the next Women's Veteran Town Hall Meeting where you can share your thoughts, ask questions, and learn more about the latest updates tailored to our women veterans.

Date: September, 16, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM

You can participate by phone:

Via Telephone: Just dial 1-877-229-8523

This is a great opportunity to engage with Eastern Oklahoma VA leaders and connect with your Veteran community. Whether you have concerns, compliments, suggestions, or just want to stay informed, we encourage you to attend.