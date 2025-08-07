Skip to Content

Women's Veteran Town Hall Meeting

Women Veteran Town Hall

When:

No event data

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join Us for the upcoming Women's Veteran Town Hall Meeting!

We're excited to invite you to the next Women's Veteran Town Hall  Meeting where you can share your thoughts, ask questions, and learn more about the latest updates tailored to our women veterans. 

 Date: September, 16, 2025

 Time: 5:00 PM

You can participate by phone:

 Via Telephone: Just dial 1-877-229-8523

This is a great opportunity to engage with Eastern Oklahoma VA leaders and connect with your Veteran community. Whether you have concerns, compliments, suggestions, or just want to stay informed, we encourage you to attend.

Other VA events

Last updated: 