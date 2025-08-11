Claremore VA Career Fair

🎉 **Join Us at Our Job Fair!** 🎉



Are you ready to take the next step in your career? We’re excited to invite you to our upcoming Job Fair! Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this is your chance to meet with top employers, explore exciting job opportunities, and network with industry leaders.



📅 Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2025

🕒 Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

📍 Location: Claremore VA Outpatient Clinic (3000 Medical Pkwy, Claremore, OK 74017)



What to expect:

- Meet Employers: Connect with hiring managers from various industries.

- Resume Workshops: Get tips on how to stand out from the crowd.

- Interview Prep: Practice your interview skills with experts.

- Networking Opportunities: Build valuable connections that can help advance your career.



Don’t forget to bring multiple copies of your resume.



👉 Visit https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/events/ for more information.



We can’t wait to see you there! 🌟 #JobFair #CareerOpportunities #Networking #JobSearch