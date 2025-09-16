Jack C. Montgomery VAMC Blood Drive
No event data
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK
Free
Join EOVAHCS and CDCE for a Life-Saving Blood Drive
Date: Tuesday, September 16th, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (look for the Blood Mobile in the Gravel Pit parking lot)
Your donation can make a difference! Every drop counts, and your contribution can help save lives in our community.
Bring a friend, spread the word, and let's make a positive impact together!
Please consider donating and saving a life, and remember walk-ins are welcome!