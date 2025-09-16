Skip to Content

Jack C. Montgomery VAMC Blood Drive

Blood Drive event flyer

When:

Where:

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Muskogee, OK

Cost:

Free

Join EOVAHCS and CDCE for a Life-Saving Blood Drive

 Date: Tuesday, September 16th, 2025

 Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

 Location: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (look for the Blood Mobile in the Gravel Pit parking lot)

Your donation can make a difference! Every drop counts, and your contribution can help save lives in our community. 

Bring a friend, spread the word, and let's make a positive impact together! 

Please consider donating and saving a life, and remember walk-ins are welcome!

