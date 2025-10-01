EOVAHCS Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic will offer a drive-thru flu shot clinic for enrolled veterans. This convenient service allows veterans to receive their flu vaccination without leaving their vehicles. Not yet enrolled in VA healthcare, we can assist you in-person or get started online by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Event Details:

Date: October 4, 2025

Time: 0800-12:00 p.m.

Location: Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

8921 S. Mingo Rd.

Tulsa, OK 74133

Phone: 888-397-8387