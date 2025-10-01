EOVAHCS Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic
EOVAHCS Tulsa drive -thru flu clinic
When:
No event data
Where:
Front of main building
8921 South Mingo Road
Tulsa, OK
Cost:
Free
The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic will offer a drive-thru flu shot clinic for enrolled veterans. This convenient service allows veterans to receive their flu vaccination without leaving their vehicles. Not yet enrolled in VA healthcare, we can assist you in-person or get started online by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.
Event Details:
Date: October 4, 2025
Time: 0800-12:00 p.m.
Location: Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
8921 S. Mingo Rd.
Tulsa, OK 74133
Phone: 888-397-8387