James Mountain Inhofe VAMC Hiring Fair
Don't miss this chance to be part of our dedicated VA family!
When:
No event data
Where:
Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Tulsa Downtown
Address: 616 W. 7th Street, Tulsa, OK 74127
Tulsa, OK
Cost:
Free
Eastern Oklahoma VA Job Fair Alert!
Looking for a rewarding career in healthcare?
Join us at the Eastern Oklahoma VA job fair!
Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Tulsa Downtown
Address: 616 W. 7th Street, Tulsa, OK 74127
Come meet our team, learn about exciting career opportunities, and discover how you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans.
Check out the attached flyer for a full list of targeted positions we'll be recruiting for during the hiring fair.
