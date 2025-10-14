Skip to Content

James Mountain Inhofe VAMC Hiring Fair

Hiring Fair Graphic

Don't miss this chance to be part of our dedicated VA family!

When:

Where:

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Tulsa Downtown

Address: 616 W. 7th Street, Tulsa, OK 74127

Tulsa, OK

Cost:

Free

 Eastern Oklahoma VA Job Fair Alert! 

Looking for a rewarding career in healthcare? 

Join us at the Eastern Oklahoma VA job fair!

 Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

 Time: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Come meet our team, learn about exciting career opportunities, and discover how you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans. 

Check out the attached flyer for a full list of targeted positions we'll be recruiting for during the hiring fair. 

