EOVAHCS Hybrid Veteran Town Hall

When:

Where:

2nd Floor Room 2008

8921 South Mingo Road

Tulsa, OK

Cost:

Free

EOVAHCS Hybrid Veteran Town Hall Meeting:

Date and Time:

  • December 10, 2025
  • From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Host/Speaker/Executive Leadership Team (ELT):

  • Speakers In Person Requested
  • Dial-In to the Virtual Town Hall #: 1-877-229-8523
  • ID code: 319657

External Participation:

  • Via Phone: If you know of anyone that would like to listen in on the meeting, kindly ask them to call 1-833-998-1749

In-Person Participation:

  • Venue: Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 2nd Floor
  • Time: 5:00 PM

