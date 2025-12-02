EOVAHCS Hybrid Veteran Town Hall
When:
Where:
2nd Floor Room 2008
8921 South Mingo Road
Tulsa, OK
Cost:
Free
EOVAHCS Hybrid Veteran Town Hall Meeting:
Date and Time:
- December 10, 2025
- From 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Host/Speaker/Executive Leadership Team (ELT):
- Speakers In Person Requested
- Dial-In to the Virtual Town Hall #: 1-877-229-8523
- ID code: 319657
External Participation:
- Via Phone: If you know of anyone that would like to listen in on the meeting, kindly ask them to call 1-833-998-1749
In-Person Participation:
- Venue: Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 2nd Floor
- Time: 5:00 PM