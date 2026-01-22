Winter Weather Warming Shelter Resources for Veterans
When:
Thu. Jan 22, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Warming Shelters
Tulsa
Southeast Oklahoma
Bryan County:
Durant –
- Hands of Hope - 724 W. Main St., will provide overnight emergency shelter when temperatures drop below 26. Doors open at 5:00 PM and guests must depart by 7:00 AM.
- Feeding Hope - 424 E. Florida St., Warming center only, no overnight guests. Monday-Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sundays 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
- Grace Baptist Church – 206 E. main St., Warming center only, no overnight guests. Saturdays 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Carter County:
Ardmore -
- Salvation Army – 123 A Street SW, will be a 24/7 warming station starting Friday, 01/23/26. They will be checking IDs, but IDs will not be required. When it is below freezing even someone who has been previously banned will be able to enter.
Choctaw County:
Hugo –
- Compassion of Christ Ministries - 301 W. Main, Hugo
LeFlore County:
Poteau –
- 911 Community Outreach, 911 Dewey Steet, opens at 3:00 PM. If no one is there, phone numbers will be on the door. Call one of the numbers to be let in.
McIntosh County:
Checotah –
- From the City of Checotah – “The City of Checotah will provide a warming shelter that will be located at the Checotah Community Center. The shelter will be open this Friday, January 23rd at noon and stay open until Monday, January 26th until noon. No cots will be provided. If you have any questions, please call City Hall at
. No pets will be allowed.”
Muskogee County:
Muskogee –
- Gospel Rescue Mission - 323 Callahan, anytime the temperature drops below 32.
- Muskogee Public Library – 801 W. Okmulgee, closed Sunday.
Okmulgee County:
Okmulgee –
- Rowe Family Life Center - 302 South Seminole in Okmulgee will have a shelter open on Friday, January 23 at 3 p.m. and will stay open until Tuesday, January 27 at 12 p.m.
- First Free Will Baptist TruLife Center - 601 S. Oklahoma, Okmulgee
Pittsburg County:
McAlester –
- All Saints Episcopal Church located at 325 E. Washington; open 3:00 PM Friday, 01/23/26 through 12:00 Noon Monday, 01/26/26. Pets are welcome but must stay in provided crates.
Arpelar
- Crosspoint Community Church – 12776 West US 270 McAlester (Arpelar),
or
Pontotoc County:
- Ada Public Library M - F 9 am - 7 pm, Sat. 9 am to 1 pm, Closed Sunday
- Mama T's shelter - 222 E. 12th St., See below.
- From Mama T’s – “PLEASE KNOW THAT MAMA T’S HAS SPECIAL PROVISIONS FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER. During times of below freezing temperatures, we will permit newcomers and residents to return who have previously been banned for various infractions of shelter rules. They will be allowed to sleep inside and eat a meal but must leave in the morning if instructed by a supervisor to exit the facility. We will still, however, be performing criminal background checks and will continue to deny entry to any individual who has a history of violent or sexual offenses. The reason for this is that Mama T’s houses men, women and children whose safety we must protect. Anyone who cannot be admitted will be referred for consideration to any warming centers that might exist. We have warming kits that include sleeping bags for those who may need them.”
Northeast Oklahoma
Cherokee County
Tahlequah
- Tahlequah First United Methodist Activity Building- Friday 1/23 at 5:00pm thru Tuesday 1/27 at 10:00am, doors close nightly at 10:30pm
North Central Oklahoma
Washington County
Bartlesville
- B the Light Mission- Friday 1/23, 12:00- Monday, February 2., 219 N Virginia Ave,
- Lighthouse Outreach Center, 1411 W Hensley Blvd, Bartlesville, OK,
OG&E Resources by County
https://www.oge.com/documents/d/portal/warming-stations-1
Individuals are encouraged to call and verify hours and information because changes could happen quickly.