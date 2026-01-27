Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Hiring Event
When:
Thu. Feb 5, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
DoubleTree by Hilton Tulsa Downtown
616 W. 7th Street
Tulsa, OK
Cost:
Free
Eastern Oklahoma VA Hiring Event!
Looking for a rewarding career in healthcare?
Register here by using the QR Code on the flyer.
Join us at the next Eastern Oklahoma VA Hiring Event!
Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Tulsa Downtown
Address: 616 W. 7th Street, Tulsa, OK 74127
Join James Mountain Inhofe VAMC Recruiters to learn more about open VA opportunities. Come meet our team, learn about exciting career opportunities, and discover how you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans. Check out the attached flyer for more information.
Don't miss this chance to be part of our dedicated VA family!
