Walk in Their Shoes: Dementia Simulation & Caregiver Support Day & Resources

The Virtual Dementia Tour® (VDT) is the original patented, evidence-based scientific method of building a greater understanding of dementia by building awareness and empathy in individuals caring for people living with dementia.

Most training programs are lecture, video or role-playing exercises which give a one-off view of dementia. They give important information about dementia but don’t allow for practical experience. Studies indicate that adult learners show the strongest learning outcomes when given the opportunity to be an active participant in experiential learning, with direct feedback and concrete recommendations as if they are in the real situation.

Educational simulations result not only in improved professional competencies, but also in higher employee satisfaction. Research has linked patient satisfaction with the sensitivity of health care workers, reporting that the lack of sensitivity threatens patient safety and is a liability for health care providers.

She concluded that sensitivity is the core element in quality care delivery. The Virtual Dementia Tour takes something intangible like empathy and makes it tangible by allowing staff members to see themselves as impaired and behaving in ways that simulate their own residents.

In fact, many times during debrief portions of the VDT®, staff members relate their experiences to actual residents and explain why that resident behaves in such a way. Added to that, the staff will also relate what they will do differently when exposed to the same situation again. This is what person centered care is all about; the ability to look at the individual living with dementia, identify with them and respond accordingly.

The VDT can be used to help family members of residents better understand what dementia is like, what is going on with their loved ones and how to be realistic in their expectations.

Tammy Warren, LCSW

Caregiver Support General Program Coordinator

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Muskogee, OK 74401

918-310-4628



VA recognizes family caregivers for the care and tireless support they provide to Veterans! Please take a moment to thank a family caregiver. For more information about how family caregivers can get support through VA, please visit www.caregiver.va.gov.

