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Join CDCE for a Life-Saving Blood Drive

Graphic of t-shirt, two wrist bands, and two park passes with Route 66 sign.

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Auditorium (2nd Floor)

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Muskogee, OK

Cost:

Free

Every two seconds someone needs blood, and your donation will save someone’s life! Please help us provide blood for patients in our area hospitals.


Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Wednesday, May 20th from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Join us in the Auditorium
Muskogee, OK 74401

Select the link above to schedule your appointment today.

Zereta Travis
Volunteer Drive Coordinator

Other VA events

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