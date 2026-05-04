Join CDCE for a Life-Saving Blood Drive

Every two seconds someone needs blood, and your donation will save someone’s life! Please help us provide blood for patients in our area hospitals.



Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

Wednesday, May 20th from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Join us in the Auditorium

Muskogee, OK 74401

Select the link above to schedule your appointment today.

Zereta Travis

Volunteer Drive Coordinator