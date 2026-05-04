Join CDCE for a Life-Saving Blood Drive
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Auditorium (2nd Floor)
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK
Cost:
Free
Every two seconds someone needs blood, and your donation will save someone’s life! Please help us provide blood for patients in our area hospitals.
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Wednesday, May 20th from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Join us in the Auditorium
Muskogee, OK 74401
Select the link above to schedule your appointment today.
Zereta Travis
Volunteer Drive Coordinator