2026 National VA Research Week

Every year VA dedicates a week to celebrate its recent accomplishments in health science research, and in 2026 National VA Research Week is scheduled to be observed from May 11-15 at VA facilities nationwide. Whereas last year VA celebrated the centennial anniversary of VA Research, the 2026 theme is Launching into the Future of Veterans’ Care, as VA turns its focus to bringing about the next century of medical discovery and innovation.

VA Research has been, and always will be, at the forefront of innovation. While health science investigators tend to be futurists, with their thoughts and curiosity focused on new discoveries, new treatments, and a better VA in the years to come, they also consider the best ways to assess and improve the health care of Veterans today. VA’s research arm is instrumental in translating science into actionable solutions that improve health outcomes for Veterans and the American people.

This year, Eastern Oklahoma VA Research Service plans to celebrate the innovators at our site with a poster presentation on May 13th in THCC 2441. See details in the attached flyer.