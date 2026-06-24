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Freedom 250 Town Hall event

Freedom 250 Town Hall event

When:

Tue. Jun 30, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Room 2008 - 2010

8921 South Mingo Road

Tulsa, OK

Cost:

Free

Freedom 250 Town Hall – Join the Conversation!

As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we invite Veterans, staff, and community members to attend the Freedom 250 Town Hall.

 June 30, 2026

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

 Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic

8921 S. Mingo, Tulsa, OK

Room 2008

Topics include:

 Physical Medicine Rehabilitation

 Behavioral Medicine

 Whole Health

 Travel

Attend in person or call to participate, ask questions, and connect with your VA team.

Other VA events

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