Freedom 250 Town Hall event
Freedom 250 Town Hall event
When:
Tue. Jun 30, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Room 2008 - 2010
8921 South Mingo Road
Tulsa, OK
Cost:
Free
Freedom 250 Town Hall – Join the Conversation!
As we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, we invite Veterans, staff, and community members to attend the Freedom 250 Town Hall.
June 30, 2026
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic
8921 S. Mingo, Tulsa, OK
Room 2008
Topics include:
Physical Medicine Rehabilitation
Behavioral Medicine
Whole Health
Travel
Attend in person or call