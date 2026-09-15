Join CDCE for a Life-Saving Blood Drive
When:
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. CT
Where:
Auditorium
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK
Cost:
Free
Every two seconds someone needs blood, and your donation will save someone’s life! Please help us provide blood for patients in our area hospitals.
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Wednesday, September 23rd from 8:45 am - 3:15 pm
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Join us in the Auditorium
Muskogee, OK 74401
Select the link above to schedule your appointment today.
Zereta Travis
Blood Drive CoordinatorFor questions please contact @Travis, Zereta
Walk-ins are welcome, so feel free to join us anytime during the event !