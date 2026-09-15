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Join CDCE for a Life-Saving Blood Drive

When:

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. CT

Where:

Auditorium

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Muskogee, OK

Cost:

Free

Every two seconds someone needs blood, and your donation will save someone’s life! Please help us provide blood for patients in our area hospitals.


Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Wednesday, September 23rd from 8:45 am - 3:15 pm
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Join us in the Auditorium
Muskogee, OK 74401

Select the link above to schedule your appointment today.

Zereta Travis 
Blood Drive CoordinatorFor questions please contact @Travis, Zereta

Walk-ins are welcome, so feel free to join us anytime during the event !

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