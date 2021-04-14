COVID-19 Drive-thru Vaccinations - Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

Lot #4 - Drive-thru Clinic

1011 Honor Heights Dr.

Muskogee, OK 74401



The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System are now scheduling all Veterans, spouses and caregivers who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Enrolled Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.



Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register.

Unenrolled Veterans can apply online right now by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.



If you need assistance with completing an application for health care, you can call 1-877-222-8387 Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.