COVID-19 Drive-thru Vaccinations - Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
- When
-
Thursday, Apr 15, 2021
7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST
- Cost
- Free
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
Lot #4 - Drive-thru Clinic
1011 Honor Heights Dr.
Muskogee, OK 74401
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System are now scheduling all Veterans, spouses and caregivers who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Enrolled Veterans can call 888-397-8387 to request their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register.
Unenrolled Veterans can apply online right now by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
If you need assistance with completing an application for health care, you can call 1-877-222-8387 Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.