Telephone Town Hall for Veterans Living in Vinita Area: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

When
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
Cost
Free

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a Telephone Town Hall for Veterans living in the Vinita area next Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic.

At that time, Veterans who receive their health care at the Vinita Clinic will be automatically called using the telephone number on file with VA. No registration is necessary.

To proactively join the call without the automatic call, dial 833-998-1749.

