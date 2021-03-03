Jack C. Montgomery - Campus Map

Directions

From the West

Take SH 51 East towards Muskogee. Take the Muskogee Exit from the Muskogee Turnpike and turn south on Hwy. 69. Turn right at Shawnee Bypass. Turn left at 40th St. and take the first right, called Buffalo Dr. The street ends in front of the hospital.

From the East

Take Hwy. 62 east to Hwy. 69 South. Once in Muskogee, turn right at Shawnee Bypass. Turn left at 40th St. and take the first right, called Buffalo Dr. The street ends in front of the hospital.

From the North

Take Hwy. 69 South. Once in Muskogee, turn right at Shawnee Bypass. Turn left at 40th St. and take the first right, called Buffalo Dr. The street ends in front of the hospital.

From the South

Take Hwy. 69 North. Once in Muskogee, turn left on Okmulgee St. Turn right at Honor Heights Dr. The hospital is on the left just before you enter Honor Heights Park.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

1011 Honor Heights Drive

Muskogee, OK 74401-1318

Intersection:

N 40th Street and N 48th Street W

Coordinates:35°45'53.63"N 95°24'48.99"W