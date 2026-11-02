James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention

Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away

Psychiatric evaluations

Mission Act will cover you at non-VA Emergency Rooms. You must call 1-844-724-7842 or email

VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov within 72 hours of receiving care.