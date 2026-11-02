Skip to Content

James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center

The James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center is designed to offer a wide range of services, including specialty care, mental health services, and rehabilitation. With a commitment to patient-centered care, the hospital aims to enhance the health and well-being of our nation's heroes.

Location and contact information

Address

440 South Houston Avenue, JMIVAMC
Tulsa, OK 74127-8903

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Aerial view of James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center with glass facade, parked bus, and cars.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Other services at VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Chaplain services

VA Chaplains address spiritual, emotional, moral, religious, and ethical concerns of VA patients. Their services are available to religious and non-religious inpatient and outpatient Veterans, their caregivers, and their families. They provide spiritual care and supportive services for survivors. Chaplains are available 24/7 upon request.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Eastern Oklahoma VA health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Visit our office, walk-in visits only

A referral is not required

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

  • Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
  • Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
  • Psychiatric evaluations

Mission Act will cover you at non-VA Emergency Rooms. You must call 1-844-724-7842 or email
VHAEmergencyNotification@va.gov within 72 hours of receiving care.

Access health care with VA Health Connect 24/7 by phone or chat

VA Health Connect and VA Health Chat make it easier for Veterans to access the right care, right now for urgent health care concerns.

Connect with VA health care providers without traveling to a VA facility. Just call or tap the app to start accessing health care from wherever you are.

By contacting VA Health Connect's clinical contact centers, you can easily:

  • Schedule, confirm, or cancel your primary care appointments.
  • Speak with a nurse about your medical or health-related questions.
  • Talk to a medical provider about an urgent or developing medical issue via phone or video.
  • Refill, request medication renewals, and check on the status of your medications with the help of our pharmacy professionals.

Learn more about VA Health Connect >

Get the VA Health Chat App >

Phone: 888-397-8387

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:

  • Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
  • Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
  • Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
  • 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Learn more about Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and prepare for your upcoming procedure

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential inpatient and outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Emergency services/stabilization
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Medication management
  • Military Sexual Trauma
  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Psychosocial Rehabilitation
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Smoking cessation
  • Suicide prevention
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs

We offer a wide range of behavioral and psychological interventions including:

  • Medication Management
  • Biofeedback therapy
  • Exposure therapy
  • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
  • Emergency services/stabilization
  • Inpatient mental health
  • Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services: Learn more
  • Treatment for medication resistant depression such as:
    • Ketamine infusion
    • Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
  • Group Therapy

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

  • Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
  • Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
  • Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
  • Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
  • Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
 

Inpatient Rehab Unit

The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center inpatient rehabilitation unit provides acute rehabilitation services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn More

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:

  • Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
  • Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
  • Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
  • Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
  • Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)
  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:

  • Anesthesia
  • Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
  • General surgery
  • Hand surgery
  • Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
  • Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
  • Organ and tissue transplants

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Get updates from VA Eastern Oklahoma health care

Last updated: 