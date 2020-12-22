Eastern Oklahoma VA begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna

PRESS RELEASE

December 22, 2020

Print

Muskogee , OK — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) began vaccinations with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

VA has worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time. Under this plan, we’ll first offer vaccines to VA health care personnel followed by high-risk Veterans. Vaccinating our high-risk VA health care personnel helps us continue providing care for Veterans.

If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, your VA health care team will contact you. You don’t need to come to a VA facility to request or receive a vaccine until we contact you. Our staff can’t provide vaccines to anyone who isn’t eligible at this time.

After the first 2 groups, we’ll begin to offer vaccines to more Veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and our Veterans,” said Mark E. Morgan, director, EOVAHCS. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

EOVAHCS is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.

Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans Dec 14. Fifteen additional VA facilities will receive an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21.

Even after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often.

As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.