Eastern Oklahoma VA Heading to Tulsa State Fair

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2024

Tulsa , OK — Come see EOVAHCS at the Tulsa State Fair October 4-5 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) and the Tulsa Vet Center are partnering to offer Veterans an opportunity to receive a flu shot, blood pressure checks, and to enroll in VA health care and learn about their benefits and resources at the Tulsa State Fair October 4-5 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Vet Center is bringing its Mobile Vet Center and will be inside the SageNet Center on the lower level at the southeast end.

VA nurses will be providing free flu shots and blood pressure checks to already enrolled Veterans. VA enrollment staff will also be available to enroll eligible Veterans on the spot. Veterans only need to bring their DD-214 (Honorable Discharge documents). Enrollment information can be found at https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/.

Vet Center staff will be on hand to provide confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). More information is located at https://www.va.gov/tulsa-vet-center/.