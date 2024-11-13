Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Celebrates Caregivers During National Family Caregivers Month

PRESS RELEASE

November 13, 2024

The Department of Veteran Affairs provides unique support and resources for caregivers. Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program (CSP) launches its annual celebration of National Family Caregivers Month with the 2024 theme, “Year of the Caregiver — Refresh and Renew.” Many people may be caregivers for a Veteran—spouses, parents, children, siblings, or friends. Caregivers provide daily care, manage medical needs, provide emotional support and so much more to ensure Veterans live with dignity and independence.

Eastern Oklahoma VA recognizes that a Veteran’s care doesn’t stop after a VA appointment and offers unique support specifically for caregivers through the CSP. The CSP’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers caring for Veterans through skills training, peer support and counseling, mentoring, VA’s Caregiver Support Line, education and resources.



Caregivers in the CSP also have access to a local VA Caregiver Support Team who is there to support their well-being and health as a caregiver. As a part of VA’s caregiver community, the Caregiver Support Team helps caregivers navigate VA health care and benefits and maximize available resources.



“At Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, we believe resources that care for the whole caregiver, including their individual goals, are as critical as their support to injured and ill Veterans.” said Dr. Kimberly Denning, Executive Director Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. “Our Caregiver Support Program team is committed to helping caregivers live full lives by focusing on their whole well-being.”

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will celebrate National Family Caregivers Month by holding multiple events for caregivers. Details can be found at Events | VA Eastern Oklahoma Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Visit Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Caregiver Support Program or call 918-577-3421 to connect with a caregiver support coordinator.