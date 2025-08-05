PRESS RELEASE

August 4, 2025

Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic to Reopen after Building Water Damage

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS)

Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic to Reopen after Building Water Damage

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic located at 10159 East 11th Street, Guaranty Building, Tulsa, OK 74128, will reopen on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The clinic was closed after a water main break. The lessor has made the necessary repairs to the affected spaces. "We appreciate your understanding through this process," said EOVAHCS Executive Director, Kimberly Denning, RN, DNP. "We closed the EOVAHCS clinics out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our staff and the veterans we serve."

Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic

Address: 10159 East 11th Street, Guaranty Building

Tulsa, OK 74128-1530

Google Maps

Phone numbers

Main phone: 888-397-8387Main phone

VA Health Connect: 833-983-0484VA health connect

Mental health phone: 888-397-8387, ext. 4Mental health phone

Facility hours may vary depending on different services:

Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat: Closed

Sun: Closed

Media Contact:

Akeam Ashford, APR,

Akeam.Ashford1@va.go

Cell: (918) 577-3704

