Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic to Reopen after Building Water Damage
PRESS RELEASE
August 4, 2025
Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic to Reopen after Building Water Damage
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS)
Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic to Reopen after Building Water Damage
Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic located at 10159 East 11th Street, Guaranty Building, Tulsa, OK 74128, will reopen on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The clinic was closed after a water main break. The lessor has made the necessary repairs to the affected spaces. "We appreciate your understanding through this process," said EOVAHCS Executive Director, Kimberly Denning, RN, DNP. "We closed the EOVAHCS clinics out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our staff and the veterans we serve."
Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic
Address: 10159 East 11th Street, Guaranty Building
Tulsa, OK 74128-1530
Phone numbers
Main phone: 888-397-8387Main phone
VA Health Connect: 833-983-0484VA health connect
Mental health phone: 888-397-8387, ext. 4Mental health phone
Facility hours may vary depending on different services:
Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat: Closed
Sun: Closed
Media Contact:
Akeam Ashford, APR,
Cell: (918) 577-3704
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides comprehensive healthcare services to eligible veterans, including primary care, specialty care, and mental health services. Our mission is to honor America's veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
Media contacts
Akeam Ashford, Chief of Communications
Phone: