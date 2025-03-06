Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Receives $18,000 Grant from the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma

PRESS RELEASE

March 6, 2025

Tulsa , OK — On February 25, 2025, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System proudly accepted an $18,000 grant from The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma, marking the foundation's fifth consecutive year of support.

The funds will support various initiatives, including sending 10 Veterans to the 39th National Veterans Golden Age Games (Golden Age Games), establishing a fund to provide meals for Veterans undergoing chemotherapy and offering meals to Veterans who are food insecure after being discharged.

Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement Candice Jordan, LCSW, said, "We are extremely thankful for The Masonic Charity Foundation's steadfast commitment to our Veterans. Their support has been crucial in starting new programs and improving the lives and health of Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma."

Throughout the last five years, the Masonic Charity Foundation has contributed an impressive total of $78,000 to support several initiatives, including a clothing closet for Veterans, a transportation fund ensuring Veterans make their appointments and sponsorship for Veterans participating in the Golden Age Games.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) writes these grants and solicits on behalf of Veterans. You can make a difference when volunteering at or donating to Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.