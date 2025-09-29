Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System to Host Drive-thru Flu Shots for Enrolled Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2025

Tulsa, OK - The Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa will offer a drive-thru flu shot clinic for enrolled Veterans.

This convenient service allows Veterans to receive their flu vaccination without leaving their vehicles.

Not yet enrolled in VA health care, we can assist you in-person or get started online by visiting How to apply for VA health care.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 8 a.m. – 12 Noon

WHERE:

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

8921 S. Mingo Rd.

Tulsa, OK 74133

888-397-8387

About Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System:

Eastern Oklahoma Health Care System serves more than 52,000 Veterans in 25 counties in eastern Oklahoma. Our Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee offers surgical and inpatient care. The hospital also provides outpatient primary care and consultations by specialists in medicine, surgery, and psychiatry.

We operate outpatient clinics in Muskogee, Tulsa, Idabel, McAlester, and Vinita. To learn more about our services, visit our Eastern Oklahoma VA health care page.