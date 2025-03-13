Eastern Oklahoma VA Hosts Veterans Benefits Event in Sapulpa on March 25, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2025

Muskogee , OK — Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a Veterans resource event on March 25 from noon to 6:00 p.m. CT at VFW Post 1320 in Sapulpa, OK, offering VA health care enrollment and benefits assistance.

Bringing VA services to Veterans

“This event is about meeting Veterans where they are and ensuring they have access to the benefits and health care they earned,” said Gina Goodson, deputy public affairs officer for Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. “We encourage all Veterans—especially those not yet enrolled in VA health care—to stop by and see how VA can support them.”

On-site support for Veterans

Representatives from the Muskogee VA Regional Benefits Office, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, and the local Vet Center will be available to:

Enroll eligible Veterans in VA health care.

Provide VA benefits and claims assistance.

Complete toxic exposure screenings under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT Act).

Answer Veterans’ questions about available resources and benefits.

Documents to bring

Veterans are encouraged to bring relevant documents, if available, to assist with eligibility and claims processing, including:

Medical records or evidence (e.g., doctor or hospital reports).

Military service documentation related to disability claims.

Discharge or separation papers (DD 214 or equivalent).

Dependent records (e.g., marriage or birth certificates).

About VA Health Care

VA provides comprehensive health care to eligible Veterans, including primary care, mental health services and specialty care. Enrolling in VA health care ensures access to quality, Veteran-focused medical care.

To learn more about eligibility or to apply, visit VA.gov or contact your local VA medical center.