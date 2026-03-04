Eastern Oklahoma VA launches mobile medical unit for Veterans experiencing homelessness

PRESS RELEASE

March 4, 2026

Tulsa, OK - Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a ribbon cutting for its new mobile medical unit Friday, March 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic.

Over the past year, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has built a specialized primary care team in Tulsa, dedicated to serving Veterans experiencing homelessness. The team focuses on removing barriers to care and meeting Veterans where they are.

Mobile medical units are fully equipped vans designed to travel to multiple locations, offering Veterans a private, accessible setting to meet with VA medical providers. Through the unit, eligible Veterans can receive primary care, mental health support, women's health, audiology, laboratory services, social work assistance and telehealth visits.

"With the launch of this new mobile medical unit, we can deliver essential health care directly to Veterans experiencing homelessness across Tulsa," said Alice Doyle, Homeless Outreach Supervisor and Coordinated Entry Specialist at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. "This reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every Veteran, regardless of their housing situation, has access to the high-quality care they deserve."

The mobile medical unit expands access for Veterans who may not be able to visit a VA medical center due to transportation challenges, unstable housing or other obstacles. Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System funded the unit locally.

Media, community partners and the public are invited to attend.

When: Friday, March 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

Where: Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic

10159 East 11th Street, Guaranty Building

Tulsa, OK 74128-1530

Program information: Alice Doyle, Homeless Outreach Supervisor and Coordinated Entry Specialist, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, 918-616-4038