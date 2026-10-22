Eastern Oklahoma VA to host November 6 hiring fair supporting James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center opening
PRESS RELEASE
October 22, 2026
Tulsa, OK - Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System will host a hiring fair Friday, November 6, 2026, to support recruitment for the opening of the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center in Tulsa.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
October 19, 2026
Eastern Oklahoma VA to host November 6 hiring fair supporting James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center opening
TULSA, Okla. — Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System will host a hiring fair Friday, November 6, 2026, to support recruitment for the opening of the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center in Tulsa.
The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center, 400 S Houston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74127.
Teams will be onsite to hire for the following positions: The event will offer onsite interviews for all open occupations.
- Housekeeping Aide/Housekeeping Lead/House Keeping Supervisor
- Health Benefits Assistant
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant
- Medical Support Assistant/Medical Administration Specialist/Program Support Assistant
- Cook/Food Service Worker
- Senior Social Worker
- Assistant Chief of Medical Records Administration
- Accounting Technician
- Budget Technician
- Supervisory Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
- Education training Specialist
- Physician-Hospitalist, Physician, Non-Interventional Cardiologist
- Diagnostic Radiology Technologist
- Health Technician Lab
- Nursing Assistant
- Transportation Assistant
- Medical Records Technician
- Police Officer/Security Assistant
- EKG Technician
- RN-ED/RN assistant Manager/Medical Surgical/RN-ICU/RN-OR
- Clinical Pharmacist
- Pharmacy Technician
- Medical Supply Technician/Medical Supply Technician (SPS)/Sterile Processing Supervisor
- Motor Vehicle Operator
- Health System Specialists are encouraged to attend
“Opening a medical center begins with building a team committed to the Veterans we serve,” said Dr. Timothy Campbell, Associate Director Patient Care Services. “This hiring fair is an opportunity for candidates to explore how their skills could contribute to that mission.”
Before attending, candidates should visit usajobs.govto review participating positions, event details and preparation instructions. Applicants should follow the eligibility, qualification, application and required-document instructions in each vacancy announcement.
Hiring fair details:
- Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
- Time: 11:00 am-6:00 pm Central Time
- Location: lobby of the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center, 400 S Houston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74127.
Attendance does not guarantee an interview; job offer or employment. Available opportunities and hiring activities will depend on approved vacancies and applicable hiring requirements.
For event questions, contact Akeam Ashford, APR, Chief of Communications. Media inquiries should be directed to Akeam.Ashford1@va.gov.
For more information about the job recruitment fairs and available positions, please visit our website at www.vacareers.va.gov or contact EOVAHCS HR by phone
About James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center:
The 319,000-square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical hospital will bring a new level of care for the more than 65,000 veterans who live in and near the Tulsa area. Situated downtown in the OSU Academic Medical District alongside the new Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center and the OSU Medical Center, the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center will offer a seamless continuity of veteran care not seen before in Oklahoma.