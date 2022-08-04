Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

PRESS RELEASE

August 4, 2022

Muskogee , OK — Starting Aug. 8, 2022, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated Veterans, spouses of Veterans, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and employees.

The Novavax vaccine requires two doses to complete the primary series. The two doses are given at least three weeks apart.

The new vaccine was created using protein-based technology, like some of our current shingles and flu vaccines. With Novavax, the coronavirus spike protein is injected into the body to induce an immune response. In contrast, the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines teach our body how to make the spike protein to induce an immune response.

Novavax is only approved as a primary series for unvaccinated individuals and is not approved as a booster at this time.

Vaccines are given Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the following locations on a walk-in basis. Appointments are not required.

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

1st Floor near Pharmacy and the Agent Cashier

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

Red Team on 2nd Floor

For more information about Novavax, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/Novavax.html.