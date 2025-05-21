EOVAHCS Hosting Veterans Hybrid in person & telephone Veteran Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2025

Tulsa , OK — Muskogee, OK — Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will host its quarterly Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 5 - 6 p.m. at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic. This hybrid Veterans Town Hall will provide an option for Veterans to attend in person and by phone.

Veterans attending in person will meet on the second floor of the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic located in conference room 2008. This VA Outpatient Clinic is located at 8921 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133.

The hybrid Veterans town hall begins in person and by phone at 5 p.m. and is a 60-minute moderated discussion with EOVAHCS Executive Director, Kimberly Denning, DNP, RN, along with other VA representatives. Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors are encouraged to attend and learn more about services available to them.

The EOVAHCS conducts Veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide Veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders. Those unable to attend in person should join by phone.

Event details:

What: Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Veteran in person & telephone town hall

Where: Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic (2nd Floor Conference Room #2008)

When: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dial 1-833-998-1749 at 5:00 p.m. to join the call